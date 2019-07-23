TUE | July 23

10 PM “After Dark” Classic, progressive, glam, metal, grunge, punk alternative… call it what you want. We still call it rock.

WED | July 24

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”

9 AM “Off Leash” Sitting with gorillas.

10 AM “Magic Lantern” Sally Phillips interviews legendary actress, Carroll Baker, star of Giant, Baby Doll, How the West Was One, and Harlow.

10:30 AM “Magic Lantern” Sally Phillips interviews film historian, educator, and author of over 15 film and theater books, Foster Hirsch.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Music for a Summer Day.

THU | July 25

11 AM “Let’s Talk” The Insect Apocalypse.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Yup, this week we plan to interview Peter Coyote about the upcoming Ken Burns series on Country Music.

FRI | July 26

12 AM “Under the Needle” English electronic music duo Maribou State.

4 PM “The French Touch” French pop music with Emmanuel talking with Jazz pianist and singer Sarah McKenzie in Paris.

SAT | July 27

7 AM “Morning Glory” Anneke van der Veen starts off your Saturday perfectly.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” & “Global Village” World music on Saturday, every week!

SUN | July 28

9 AM “Specials” “All the Stops: Slovenia & Croatia”, Part 3. Pipe organs—old relics or museum pieces? Every pipe organ has a story….

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s June 1964 in London; first records from The Seekers and David Bowie!

6 PM “The Brian Turner Show” NEW! A many-faced slab of curious audio, prog/psych greasiness, good pop, amped up jazz, DIY-ambience, deep folk, highbrow composers and nobrow guitar players, lost postpunk, uncategorizable.

MON | July 29

12 PM “The Farmer’s Overalls” NEW!! Soil Health will be discussed with guests Aaron Wilder, Johnny Campbell, and Vince Trotter.

6:30 PM “Solid Sender” NEW! Amanda will host the Reverend Freakchild, and play songs for you!

TUE | July 30

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Psychedelic-assisted therapy: curious? Steve Heilig, MPH, brings us up to date.

WED | July 31

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, local info and Indivisible West Marin update.

9 AM “Trash to Treasure” Get the latest on “zero waste” with Madeline Hope.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Espana.