June 2, 2019



From Amanda’s Messy Desk…

In 1776 on July 2, the Continental Congress voted to declare independence in a closed session, but it wasn’t declared publicly until July 4th. So let the festivities begin! I’m pretty sure that we can all agree that lots of fun can be had without blowing things up. I suggest that everyone take the advice of Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly – hosts of “Highway of Heartaches” and please don’t burn California down!

Speaking of festivities, KWMR would like to publicly congratulation radio host and all around great guy Dr. Joe Blumenthal, along with his better half Maureen (Mo) Blumenthal as they celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary!

And I would like to thank everyone who has donated their vehicle to KWMR over the past several months, and thank in advance those of you who are ready to rid yourself of a vehicle that is doing you no good. It can do a lot of good for KWMR! It’s easy to do, and the folks at CARS are really nice people, they even took Mia, Richard and Sally out to dinner in San Diego! We promise to spend your donated dollars wisely to keep KWMR chugging along.

And we are happy to say that KWMR has trained a handful of volunteer programmers to be ready to assist staff in the event of extended emergency broadcasting. Folks learned what KWMR does during different levels of activation, and how to start the generator – something that we may need to do in the event of a scheduled PGE Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) shutdown. Speaking of which, be sure you have your battery and/or hand crank radio at the ready this summer…..just in case.They like PS almost as much as I do!

So have yourself a great 4th of July. Spend time with family and friends. Go to the beach, sit in your garden and don’t forget to tune in KWMR!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. Don’t forget to download that brand new KWMR App!