TUE | June 11

5 PM “Epicenter” Anne Dirkse and Steven Swain from UC Cooperative Extension.

8:30 PM “DJ Your Life” Kid Adam kicks down some great tunes and deep tracks.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel spinning some of the best tunes of the 70’s and beyond.

WED | June 12

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”

9 AM “Off Leash” There’ll be LOTS of Mammals in Studio A with Charles Hood. See what he has to say about what’s lurking in OUR Hood.

10 AM “Magic Lantern” Interview with Joanne Parsont from CFI Education about the Youth Filmmaking Program: Summerfilm.

10:30 AM “Magic Lantern” Interview with Paul Struthers of Frameline, the San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, now in its 43rd year.

5 PM “Epicenter” Amanda hosts Registrar of Voters Lynda Roberts.

THU | June 13

5 PM “Epicenter” Susan Tillett and Elaine Elinson from Mesa Refuge join host Lyons Filmer.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” “Highway of Heartaches,” & “Bashment Radio” Honkey tonk to reggae!

FRI | June 14

9 AM “Holding Court” Host Charles Schultz – riveting conversation with intellectuals.

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel dialogues with Australian Jazz pianist, composer & writer Sarah McKenzie about her CD “Paris in the rain”.

7 PM “Night Flight” Host Bill Steele brings on the rock, R&B, and blues!

SAT | June 15

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music to start the day with host Anneke van der Veen.

SUN | June 16

2 PM “Foraging” It’s 1964 in Chicago and there is more to 2120 Michigan Avenue than the blues; with guest host Rob Richards.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s May 1, 1964 in London; 7 chart hits are released on the same day as well as The Yardbirds first 45!

MON | June 17

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Grey Shepard will be sitting is as host.

12 PM “Food and Farmshed Report” Elizabeth Love, manager of the Point Reyes Farmers Market, will be sharing all the news about the new opening season.

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins interviews Sen. Mike Mcguire.

TUE | June 18

2 PM “Circulo Musical” Jesus Martinez moves his music show to every-other Tuesday, 2-4 pm, beginning June 18. (Putumayo and Global Village move to Saturday’s at 4 PM.)

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins interviews Environmental Action Committee Executive Director, Morgan Patton.

8:39 PM “Trance Continental” dj kirisame digs deep, gets eclectic and mixes old and new.

WED | June 19

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The ‘In Nomine’ from Taverner to Purcell.

5 PM “Epicenter” Boater safety, an important topic!