THU | June 6

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Author Stephen Nachmanovitch discusses his new book: “The Art of Is: Improvising as a Way of Life”.

9:30 AM “Right Now” Alexa Davidson, San Geronimo Valley Community Center’s new Young Adult Coordinator.

10 AM “Radio Bookmobile” It’s Bookmobile week on Turning Pages!

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty spins some mighty fine tunes in Studio A, aka the bunkhouse.



FRI | June 7

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Nonviolence is the greatest power at the disposal of humanity. Learn how to access this power with Nonviolence Radio!

2 PM “Classical Friday” Nancy Vayhinger is on deck this week for your classical Friday.

4 PM “The French Touch” Like every week, French Pop music on The French Touch.

SAT | June 8

7 AM “Morning Glory” Interview with Zachery Seifert-Ponce.

9 AM “Secret Sauce” An open ended conversation involving creativity, improvisation and engaging guests.

SUN | June 9

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Special presentation of the The French Connection with your host Emmanuel.

2 PM “Special” Susan Lockwood (formerly hosted “The Scoring Stage”) back for a command performance!

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” 8 by Dustin Lance Black, starring Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Martin Sheen.

MON | June 10

9:30 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes host this localized gardening program. NEW!

12 PM “Food and Farmshed Report” Casey Barber, is the founder/editor of the critically acclaimed website Good. Food. Stories. and cookbook author.

4:30 PM “Tay Radio” Youth in San Rafael produce this program highlighting topics of interest to young adults.

TUE | June 11

2 PM “Putumayo World Music” & Global Village” every Tuesday on KWMR starting at 2 PM.

8:30 PM “DJ Your Life” Kid Adam gets funky, and soulful, and just plain fun on his show.

WED | June 12

9 AM “Off Leash” Charles Hood, who is doing a talk on Mammals of Point Reyes on June 15 will be the guest.