Movie Stars, Mammals, & Joni
THU | June 6
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Author Stephen Nachmanovitch discusses his new book: “The Art of Is: Improvising as a Way of Life”.
9:30 AM “Right Now” Alexa Davidson, San Geronimo Valley Community Center’s new Young Adult Coordinator.
10 AM “Radio Bookmobile” It’s Bookmobile week on Turning Pages!
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty spins some mighty fine tunes in Studio A, aka the bunkhouse.
FRI | June 7
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Nonviolence is the greatest power at the disposal of humanity. Learn how to access this power with Nonviolence Radio!
2 PM “Classical Friday” Nancy Vayhinger is on deck this week for your classical Friday.
4 PM “The French Touch” Like every week, French Pop music on The French Touch.
SAT | June 8
7 AM “Morning Glory” Interview with Zachery Seifert-Ponce.
9 AM “Secret Sauce” An open ended conversation involving creativity, improvisation and engaging guests.
SUN | June 9
9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Special presentation of the The French Connection with your host Emmanuel.
2 PM “Special” Susan Lockwood (formerly hosted “The Scoring Stage”) back for a command performance!
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” 8 by Dustin Lance Black, starring Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Martin Sheen.
MON | June 10
9:30 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes host this localized gardening program. NEW!
12 PM “Food and Farmshed Report” Casey Barber, is the founder/editor of the critically acclaimed website Good. Food. Stories. and cookbook author.
4:30 PM “Tay Radio” Youth in San Rafael produce this program highlighting topics of interest to young adults.
TUE | June 11
2 PM “Putumayo World Music” & Global Village” every Tuesday on KWMR starting at 2 PM.
8:30 PM “DJ Your Life” Kid Adam gets funky, and soulful, and just plain fun on his show.
WED | June 12
9 AM “Off Leash” Charles Hood, who is doing a talk on Mammals of Point Reyes on June 15 will be the guest.