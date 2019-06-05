June is a wonderful month. It kicks off with Western Weekend here in Point Reyes Station, and rolls us right up to the 4th of July weekend. On Friday, June 21st (the longest day of the year), I will have worked at KWMR exactly nine years. Time does fly when you are having fun. We work hard, and we play hard here at KWMR. I’m proud to be affiliated with this station, the communities that we serve, and the amazing people involved with the radio station. Not to mention you good lookin’ listeners!

As the seasons are changing, I think it might be time for a little “to do” list for y’all.

Things to do for summer! (the blue text is helpful links to more information)

If you have not done so yet, sign up for Alert Marin, and Nixle. That way you can be informed in the event of an emergency from the County Office of Emergency Services (who work closely with law enforcement and Marin County Fire)

Download the KWMR Mobile App!

Get your information updated with PGE, so that you can be informed of any outages based on extreme weather and fire risk.

Make sure your Emergency Crank Radio is working – they do wear out. We have an ample supply here at KWMR. You can get one if you make a contribution of $100 or more to the radio station.

Bookmark KWMR’s Emergency Information page – this features several Twitter feeds. Note: You do not need to be signed up with Twitter to view these.

Reach out to your local Disaster Council. Your best point of contact is your local Fire Department.

Create an emergency plan for your family.

Make sure you have defensible space around your home.

If you share or rent your home, be sure your guests know about how to get information in the event of an emergency.

Other than that we suggest the usual: go to the beach, head out on a picnic, go for a hike, read a book in the shade, nap in a hammock, the usual summer fun activities. And you can do so with the peace of mind that you have covered the basics.



You might need that hand crank radio in the summer!

Richard Dillman has created a new Emergency Checklist for KWMR, and we are bringing several volunteers, and staff up to speed with some training, so that we will be prepared and can help provide you with important information when necessary. Please do your part!

If you have any questions about how to best be prepared, please feel free to reach out, or better yet visit the ReadyMarin website. This has pretty much EVERYTHING that you need. They have done a great job building and maintaining this site.

Happy Summer!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

