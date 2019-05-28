TUE | May 28

5 PM “Epicenter” Brendan Moriarty of Trust for Public Lands on future of the SGV Golf Course property.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel spinning some of the best tunes of the 70’s and beyond.

WED | May 29

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Last Wednesday means History Chat with Dewey!

9 AM “Off Leash” Welcome to Yappy Hour! Petaluma Animal Shelter’s having a Party! Tune in to Bark along with them on their new adventure.

10 AM “Magic Lantern” Interview with Mitchell Tanaka & Georgia Lee about their film, “Silent Legacy,” about a secret graveyard in Terra Linda.

10: 30 AM “Magic Lantern” Aviva Kempner, director of “The Spy Behind Home Plate”, talks about famed Jewish baseball player turned spy, Moe Berg.

THU | May 30

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Wynn and Waylon birthday Celebration.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” The country music you crave.

10 PM “Bashment Radio” Reggae on the radio with DJs Zelus and Omatic.

FRI | May 31

4 PM “The French Touch” French pop music as you wind down your Friday.

SAT | June 1

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music to start Western Weekend with Anneke van der Veen.

11 AM “Off Center Sports” Alley Cat Bike Race!

SUN | June 2

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Gospel Music over the airwaves.

Noon “Western Weekend Live Broadcast” Tune in to hear what’s happening at the parade!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s still April 1964 in London and everything’s shaking like the leaves on the trees!

MON | June 3

2 PM “Cruisin'” Rick Clark brings you curated tunes for your Monday afternoon.

5 PM “Epicenter” Discussing Marin housing issues with County reps.

TUE | June 4

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Swedish singer/songwriter Sofia Talvik tells tales of touring and performing.

WED | June 5

9 AM “Trash to Treasure” Get the details on the Recycle Circus.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Jenny Odell, artist and author of “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy”