5.14.19

From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

I remember clearly back when I worked for REI in 1993. We had a super cool internal email system (this is from someone who wrote all their college papers on an IBM Selectric typewriter). And get this… we finally got fax machines in each of the retail outlets! Wow, FAX machines!!! I wrote and fabricated many internal memos typing things up, applying stickers and cut out images (collage style), and copying them (no more mimeographs) on a brand new copier, to communicate the latest policies and procedures to the employees. Wow, we have come a long way, baby!

Spring of 2017, KWMR got a grant from the West Marin Fund to get a smartphone app going. We decided to work with Creek FM, the small company that created the software for the KWMR archives. They specialize in working with community and other small noncom radio stations. Slow forward to now. It is finally complete. It was officially launched on Thursday, May 2nd, KWMR’s 20th Birthday.

You can download the app for your Apple or Android device HERE. Have at it! If you discover any bugs, let me know by emailing me HERE. We want to know, so that we can make it work better for our listeners.

Some other ways that KWMR is using media other than the FM broadcast for YOU:

The page of multiple automatically updating Twitter feeds from local agencies HERE.

KWMR’s presence on Twitter – we generally tweet out emergency updates as well.

KWMR on Facebook. We post fun stuff and invite you to events!

And we are even on Instagram! Check it out!

KWMR archives many of our programs.

KWMR Streams from kwmr.org (right at the top of the page), and of course if you are in the FM listening area, by all means tune in to 90.5 Point Reyes Station, 89.9 Bolinas, and 92.3 in the San Geronimo Valley.

All of the above media channels for KWMR could come in handy for you during an emergency, so it’s not a bad idea to become acquainted with them. And while you are pondering these types of things while looking at your overgrown lawn….it’s time to begin seriously thinking about defensible space, and wildland fires. Why not reach out to find out who your area contact is for disaster preparedness – you can check in with your local fire department. Get to know those neighbors, and be sure to have a go bag, and an evacuation plan.

But get that app folks! It’s pretty cool.

You are all awesome,

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. A big thank you to Lagunitas and West Marin Kid’s who Rock for making our event on Monday, May 13 so great!