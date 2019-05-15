KWMR is providing media support for the following events:

Saturday, May 18: “Only in Bolinas”

Cocktail party and Auction of special Bolinas experiences, with special musical guest, Andy Cabic of Vetiver and local band LoWatters.

May 18, 2019 • 5PM

Peace Barn, Bolinas Ca.

Tickets HERE

Saturday, May 25th: “The Benefit of Love”

A night of professional stand up comedy, funk music, delicious local food, Lagunitas beer, Frey Organic wine and sparkling company. Featuring: Chris Storin, Jaclyn Weiand, McNgaio Bealum, Torio Van Grol, Chris Riggins, and Jay Robinson. Music by Venus in Scorpio: Amber Hines, Kegan Stedwell, Michael Pinkham, Brian Wilkerson, Eli Carlton-Pearson, and Johnny Yarn

Tickets HERE

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, May 31, June 1 & 2: Western Weekend!

Friday night concert under the parachute at Love Field: Green Leaf Rustlers 4-10:30 PM

Saturday events at Toby’s Feedbarn include 4-H Fair, Gallery Route One: Artists in the Schools and Latino Photography Photo Project Art Reception, Salsa Tasting Contest, Mexican Dinner, Barn Dance, and Presentation of Grand Marshal and Junior & Deputy Junior Grand Marshals 1 PM – 9PM