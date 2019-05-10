May 7, 2019



From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

KWMR is very proud of the Youth DJ Project. It has been going in in one form or another for as long as KWMR has been around (over 20 years). Lots of creative young folks have graced the airwaves; KWMR currently works with the youth centers in West Marin, as well as with specific teachers at West Marin School, and Tomales High.

Last year KWMR collaborated with Dave Whitney and some of the kids in the rock band opened for the band Marble Party, at Lagunitas Tap Room in Petaluma. It was loads of fun. We are doing it again! Next Monday, May 13th, six bands from West Marin School, including an alumni group (calling themselves “Shell 2”) will hit the stage at Lagunitas at 5:30 PM.

Lagunitas Brewing Company is community minded! In 2018 KWMR applied for some grant funding to help purchase instruments needed in the school music program – it was granted. The company also allows non-profits to put in for a date to hold a fundraiser – next Monday is KWMR’s date.

We hope that you will consider joining us and coming to hear the kids bands. There will be slices of pizza, chips, cookies, and sodas for sale, and of course, if you are over 21 – there will be beer. 100% of the beer proceeds come back to KWMR.

This is your chance to hear these kids rock out! The event is 5:30 – 8:30 PM. Lagunitas is on North McDowell Blvd in Petaluma. It’s a nice place to hang out. There will be a raffle with fabulous prizes. $10 for adults (at the door), and kids are free.

Come on out and show some support for the youth of West Marin! Feast your eyes and ears on this great collection of videos!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

