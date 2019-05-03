April 30, 2019 From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt… When I was a very small child, and up to about the age of ten, I had very light blonde hair. They call kids with hair like that “toe headed” or “tow head” and it is based on the fact that the hair color was akin to flax fibre. In colonial times, families grew their own flax to make into fabric for clothing. Transforming the flax into thread was a complicated, involved process with many time-consuming steps. After the flax was harvested, it was soaked in water for several days to soften it so the inner fibers could be removed from the stalk. To separate the long, thin fibers from the shorter, coarser ones, the flax was pulled through a bed of nails or combed in a process called “towing.” The shorter fibers that were extricated were of a lesser quality and were called “tow.” This led to the term “towheads” to describe people, particularly children, whose hair resembled these strands. -Urban Dictionary

Amanda on the beach as a tow headed toddler. photo: Charles Chandler Now I’m blonde again, at least until my grey, white, blonde, brown and red hair grows back in. When I look in the mirror I’m generally surprised to see my monochromatic head. The reception has been pretty positive to the “doo.” I thank Barbara Keady for taking the time to bleach, and then tone, and finally trim my hair. She did a great job.

Amanda with Barbara at the Village Snipper. photo: Mia Johnson As to having more fun? I realize that I generally have fun. I work with really cool people that I admire and care about, and we are “all in” keeping KWMR running. Not everything we do is “fun.” But the overall experience of KWMR is fun and rewarding. The people make it fun, staff, volunteers, and listeners! And how fun is it that West Marin has a radio station! Hella fun! I’ll tell you what was fun – Eat My Heart Out! Fun was had by all at the Peace Barn. Big thanks to Matt Gallagher for shooting some great photos (see below). Big thanks to everyone who participated, joined us, and helped make the event happen. The next fun event is coming right up! On Monday, May 13 we head to the Lagunitas Tap room to hear from several of the West Marin School bands, including the Tomales Pan Band. This you do not want to miss. Amanda Eichstaedt Station Manager and Executive Director p.s. A big Thank YOU to Frances for the blue shampoo! p.p.s. Got some cool KWMR T-shirts and hats for sale!!