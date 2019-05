On this day (5/2/1999) KWMR went live as an FM radio station.

Today, 20 years to the day, KWMR is launching the KWMR Mobile App!

Here’s the link to download the KWMR Mobile App for iPhone and Android: https://kwmr.org/apps

Happy Birthday to KWMR! Life is short, don’t listen to bad radio!

Check it out and if you have feedback, please send it to Amanda.