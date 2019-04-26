April 23, 2019

From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

A big “Thank YOU!” to everyone who donated during our recent “We’re Going Platinum” Spring Pledge Drive. We achieved our goal before 10PM on Sunday, April 21. It was exciting! It was satisfying, and most importantly, it raised needed funds for the operations of KWMR!

But this “We’re Going Platinum” thing is a bit of a crock. I mean really, Emmanuel wore a platinum week throughout the whole drive, and ten people pledged to receive platinum wigs as a premium for their donation. But in truth, I think I am the only one going platinum, (as promised) since we made our goal. Unless anyone else is in? If so, speak up now!

Barbara, KWMR’s next-door neighbor has offered to make it happen! She’s a pro, and will bleaching, and then applying a platinum hue to my hair on Wednesday. Be sure to keep an eye out for my “new do,” and I’ll be reporting back if blondes have more fun.

Many thanks to everyone who volunteered to answer phones, brought in tasty food, helped our programmers as guests on their programs, hung up banners, and stopped by to lend words of encouragement while dropping off their pledges. Contributions in the form of Challenge Grants, and individual contributions, both small and large, added up!

On the first day of the drive when we added the first $35 pledge and subtracted it from the overall total of $40,000, and see that there is $39,965 to go – seems like a daunting task at hand. But as the remaining amount to the goal begins to shrink, and passes the 1/2 way mark, it starts to feel possible.

Don’t worry, Mia is all over documenting the hair dye job, and next week we will provide some photos!

As usual, I am feeling pretty lucky to have this job, in this community, working with the awesome KWMR staff, and serving as a fellow volunteer programmer with our incredibly talented radio hosts! It takes some fancy footwork, and a lot of teamwork to make it all happen!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. If you don’t have your Eat My Heart Out Tickets yet, you better get them!

“Eat My Heart Out” Tickets HERE.