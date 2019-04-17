April 16, 2019

From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt… “How is the KWMR Pledge Drive going?” Wow, I thought you would never ask! It’s going great! People are calling 415-663-9050 to pledge, and they are also pledging online at kwmr.org. We are plugging along to our $40,000 goal! If you have already pledged we THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. If you have not, well folks, there is still time! What is that number to call? 415-663-9050, or you can pledge online at kwmr.org! For a $50 pledge you can snag one of these cool KWMR Headlamps! Be the blonde that you have always wanted to be! For a pledge of $75 you can be stylin’! Supplies are LIMITED, so don’t dilly dally. The Eton radio will help you know what’s going on when the power is out! Pledge $100 and this little charmer could be all yours! If (or maybe I should say “when”) we achieve our $40,000 by 10:00 PM on Easter Sunday (4/21) I will be preparing to dye my hair platinum blonde. I’m slightly heartbroken that several people have assumed, due to my natural white and grey hair, that I already dyed it. But no! Barbara Keady, from the Village Snipper assures me that I must first bleach my hair, and then dye it platinum. I hope my hair can handle it, or I might be bald if we make the pledge goal! We have some really cool premiums for folks who call to pledge. Oh, the phone number is 415-663-9050. And we are here a lot, so you can swing on by the station and pay a visit. We have had several folks come by to see what KWMR looks like, say “hello” and drop off their pledges. We SO appreciate the support, and meeting the listeners, hearing about what shows they like, and just chewing the fat. And speaking of fat! The food here during this pledge has been astonishingly delicious, so the next time you see me, I may have platinum hair (hoping that we make the goal) but there is likely to be a bit more of me due to the delicious offerings. PLEASE come by and eat some of the food, we are begging you! Amanda Eichstaedt Station Manager and Executive Director p.s. Got some cool KWMR T-shirts and hats for sale!! p.p.s. Please consider joining us for Eat My Heart Out this year, I have it on good authority, that it will be amazing.