From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

April 9th, 2019 It Is Happening Again… This Friday, April 12th KWMR’s Spring Pledge Drive will kick off at 8 AM. This will be my 18th Pledge Drive since joining KWMR in June of 2010. I know, I know, you may be thinking “Not another pledge drive!” But allow me to elaborate on why they are so great. Teamwork : KWMR has a top notch crew of staff and a tightly knit community of volunteer programmers that come together during the Pledge Drive to help raise funds. Folks are at the top of their game, they plan excellent programming for you, while building in the “ask” for critical operational funding for the radio station. Go Team! Snacks: There is food during the Pledge Drive, and I mean three solid meals, and snacks. We don’t jokingly call it “The Pudge Drive” for nothing. I swear that the minestrone soup that Mo Blumenthal makes has supercharged healing powers. There are other favorites as well, including the tasty bounty from Paula and Russ Hunt, Jeffry’s pasta, and those delicious morning pastries from Bridget at the Bovine Bakery. Open Door: Come on down any time between 8am – 10pm* and visit the studio, talk with the staff and volunteers, have a snack, and get a better understanding of your local radio station. We invite you to stop by and say hello. We are here on the weekends (two of them), so if you have not been to KWMR to see where it all happens, we hope that you will swing on by. If your’e hitting the Thrift Store, come on over, we are just down the way! Come in person and pick up a brand new bumper sticker! But seriously folks, Pledge Drive’s raise about 25% of the annual funding that keeps KWMR running. And it is your contributions, from $1 on up that add up one by one, to help us reach our goal. The goal is $40,000 in ten days. This is doable. About 600 people per week open this newsletter. If each of you donated $30, we would be halfway to our goal! Heck, pledge now to beat the rush! I thank you in advance for your continued support of this pipsqueak radio station. Small but mighty, broadcasting on the ninety.five, eighty nine.nine, and ninety two.three. Streaming on the worldwide web, and cablecast on Horizon Chanel 47. This is listener supported radio for West Marin and beyond. And I’m serious about dying my hair platinum if we make the $40K goal by 10PM on Sunday, April 21. Barbara the Village Snipper is ready to help! Amanda Eichstaedt Station Manager and Executive Director * We will start at 8:45 AM on Saturday, April 20th. p.s. I got an email from someone who listens from Portugal! Thank you Maria!