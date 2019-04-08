TUE | April 9

10 PM “After Dark” Tune in and get your fantasy geek on with Dr. Decibel’s tour of Middle Earth 1970’s style!

WED | April 10

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Get the details on the Marin County Grand Jury.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Lucy Inglis, “Milk of Paradise” -a sweeping new history of opium.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” The mysteries of the Wanderer’s journey, from Schubert to Hesse.

THU | April 11

9:30 AM “Right Now” Life hacks from Mia Johnson and Jim Fazackerley.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” The musical equivalent of “comfort food.”

FRI | April 12p PLEDGE DRIVE!

8 AM ” Wild Marin” Special on the wildness of Marin with Todd Plummer.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins direct from France!

4PM “The French Touch” Oui oui, Emmanuel brings you French pop, and more.

5PM “Happy Hour” You only get two chances to pledge for Liberacha’s show!

SAT | April 13 PLEDGE DRIVE!

7 AM “Morning Glory” Anneke van der Veen with delightful music for your Saturday morning.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Now Susanna wants you to do the calling! Join her on the lanai.

6 PM “Celtic Universe” They are all in the Celtic clubhouse – Lyons, Loretta, and Ken!

SUN | April 14 PLEDGE DRIVE!

9 AM “Sunday Celebration of Sacred Music” Gregory DeMascio hosting this week.

4PM “To Hell and Bach” Beth Underwood in the house for a fun Pledge show!

6PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Grey Shepherd mixes it up with great tunes.

8PM “Rock of Ages” Mark Nichol brings you rarities and live tunes each week!

MON | April 15 PLEDGE DRIVE!

8 AM “Cuppa Jo,” and “In the Coastal Garden” Morning good news and gardening tips!

11 AM “Ocean Currents” Jennifer Stock on ocean topics – this once per month show is an award winner!

12 PM “Farm and Foodshed Report” Robin Carpenter on agricultural and other topics.

6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” Will Minor in the house with some good down-home bluegrass and Americana.

TUE | April 16 PLEDGE DRIVE!

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber “in the house” with music and musings. Call and pledge!

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Put hour hands on the radio, people! Join Charlie Morgan to celebrate KWMR.

10 PM “After Dark” KWMR is going Platinum so Tune in as Dr. Decibel celebrates with platinum hits of the 1970’s!