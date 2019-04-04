April 1, 2019 From the messy desk of ̶A̶m̶a̶n̶d̶a̶ ̶E̶i̶c̶h̶s̶t̶a̶e̶d̶t̶ WAYLON… It’s been a while since I have contributed to the Round Up. I have been busy being a puppy. I come to KWMR occasionally, but now that I can “be trusted,” I spend most days hanging out with my pal Tula at the house. Amanda comes home for lunch, and gets us out for lots of walks, and sometimes a big hike with my pal Vinnie, or maybe Ollie. I like to listen to KWMR. Sometimes I hear my people coming through the speakers, playing songs, or talking with their friends. The people that work at KWMR are nice. The big man with the cap always changes his voice about three octaves up when he speaks to me. The lady next door with the really long hair has the BEST biscuits, and sometimes I get to see my giant friend Sampson. I last wrote something for the Round Up on October 9th. That was also right before the radio started raising money and Amanda was working every night. KWMR is turning 20, whatever that is. In terms of updates about me, I still like to dig. My recall is so so – I mean I KNOW what they want me to do, but sometimes I just don’t do it. I went to some classes with other dogs and learned about sitting, and lying down and ate a ton of treats. I will be one year old on April 16th. I know how important the Pledge Drive is to KWMR. If I could, I would answer phones, or maybe go up and help them eat some of the food that nice people make during the drive, but they still don’t allow dogs in the office. Something about a really nice carpet. I hope that everyone will consider contributing to KWMR this spring so Amanda and the other super nice people can continue to work at the radio station.

Waylon and Tula having fun in the yard. Photo: Sonja Williams. You can even donate NOW for pledge and choose the show you want to support, and that pledge will be counted on your favorite show. I like so many shows, that I can’t decide. I wish I was a super rich dog! Ok folks, I’ll write again soon. Thanks for reading! Amanda says the new (old style) bumper stickers are here!! Whoooeee. If you would like one, and are willing to put it on your car, email Amanda HERE, include your mailing address and we will get one mailed off to you ASAP! Waylon

Station Manager and Executive Director’s puppy…

KWMR p.s. Got some cool KWMR T-shirts and hats for sale!!