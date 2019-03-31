TUE | April 2

10 PM “After Dark” Tune in and get your fantasy geek on with Dr. Decibel’s tour of Middle Earth 1970’s style!



WED | April 3

9 AM “Off Leash” Ed Stewart Founder/President of PAWS (Performing Animal Welfare Society) talks of their 35 years of Memorable Moments.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Interview with Director of Programming for the San Francisco Film Festival, Rachel Rosen.

10:30 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Interview with director, Alfred George Bailey about his documentary, “Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall”.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Jeff Manson curates tunes for your evening listening.

THU | April 4

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Howard Dillon is joined by Charlie Docherty bringing you morning musings and music.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Honky tonk that you will get hooked on.

FRI | April 5

9 AM “Charles Schultz” Mr. Schultz is back every other Friday with interviews.

4 PM “The French Touch” A selection of popular tunes from France.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

SAT | April 6

11 AM “Off Center Sports” Josh Sharpe president of the International Flipper Association…..and, no we don’t mean the dolphin.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Contemporary jazz with Jim Bennett.

SUN | April 7

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Start your day with a selection of sacred inspirational tunes.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Sara Rodenburg.

MON | April 8

11 AM “Specials” The Ceres Community Project: Meals that Nourish the Critically Ill.

12 PM “Farm and Foodshed Report” The Ceres Community Project: Meals that Nourish the Critically Ill.

TUE | April 9

10 PM “After Dark” If you love the music of the 70’s then Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription from the KWMR musical medicine cabinet!