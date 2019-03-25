TUE | March 26

10 PM “After Dark” If you love the music of the 70’s then Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription from the KWMR musical medicine cabinet!

WED | March 27

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Last Wednesday means one thing. History with Dewey Livingston!

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Kim McLarin, author of “Womanish: A Grown Black Woman Speaks on Love and Life.”

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Schoenberg’s “Skandalkonzert” of March 31, 1913

THU | March 28

9 AM “Art Scenes” A rebroadcast of Info about the New Marin Cultural Association with guests Gabriella Colicchio & David Pletner-Saunders.

9:30 AM “Right Now” Alison Quoyeser of “Amigos Alados.” Students in California and Mexico connect by studying migratory songbirds.

FRI | March 29

2 PM “Classical Friday” Emmanuel presents “The French Connection”, a classical music program with mostly French composers and artists.

4 PM “The French Touch” Pop music from French speaking countries including Haiti today.

SAT | March 30

7 AM “Morning Glory” classical music at dawn with Anneke van der Veen.

9 AM “Secret Sauce” Discussion of art & ideas with Bolinas performance artist, Sha Sha Higby, and poetry with writer, Devi Weisenberg.

SUN | March 31

12 PM & 1 PM “Happy Days” & “Jazz Rhythm” Old time jazz for your listening pleasure.

6 PM ” Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Amsterdam’s Jet Black Pearl: fabulous, exotic and fun accordion player and looper re upcoming concert in Stinson Beach.

MON | Apr 1

12 PM “Farm and Foodshed Report” Victor Martino, analyst & writer, specializing in the food/grocery industry on outlook for CBD consumables market in US.

6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” Enjoy some tunes brought to you by Will Minor.

TUE | Apr 2

10 PM “After Dark” Tune in and get your geek on with Dr. Decibel’s tour of Middle Earth 70’s style.