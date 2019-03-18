TUE | March 19

10 PM “After Dark” Tune in as Dr. Decibel kicks off March Madness 70’s style!

WED | March 20

9 AM “Off Leash” Todd Steiner, Executive Director of Turtle Island Restoration Network, will be discussing his work with Tiger Sharks.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” An interview with Jean McGlothlin & Jane Winslow of the Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival which runs March 28-31.

10:30 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Interview with Mitchell Tanaka whose film “Silent Legacy” documents the history of a forgotten cemetery in Marin County.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” The Rite of Spring for Spring Equinox.

THU | March 21

11 AM “Let’s Talk” Let’s Talk about Sleep.zzzzzz

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen take honky tonk to a whole new level.

FRI | March 22

4 PM “The French Touch” Enjoy one hour of pure French Pop music. Less blablas, more songs, try it out!

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha hasn’t said anything, but if she doesn’t play Dick Dale music, something is terribly wrong in the world.

SAT | March 23

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett brings you music that can conveniently be called jazz.

4 PM “Circulo Musical” Jesus Martinez with his own flavor of Latin music.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Some old, some new, some jazz, some blues.

SUN | March 24

4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood. Excellent curation of eclectic tunes.

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Guest host Emmanuel presents Mexican Baroque by Ignacio de Jerusalem and Manuel de Sumaya & Salieri’s “The Emperor Mass.”

MON | March 25

1 PM “Specials” Eric Stover, author of “Hiding in Plain Sight: The Pursuit of War Criminals from Nuremberg to the War on Terror.”

TUE | March 26

10 PM “After Dark” If you love the music of the 70’s then Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription from the KWMR musical medicine cabinet!