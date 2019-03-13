3.12.19

From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt… Plum trees are busting out with pink and white blossoms all over West Marin. If you keep your eyes peeled you will also see daffodils, fritillaria, and LOTS of weeds growing after the ample rain. Regardless of how you feel about daylight saving, we did spring forward early Sunday morning. Daylight Saving has an interesting history, and there are folks lobbying to end it. I don’t have strong feelings about changing the clocks, do you? Thank you to the growing list of local folks who have chosen to donate their vehicles to support KWMR! Within the past two months six vehicles have been donated. If you are interested in learning more about this program, click HERE. Car donations are a great way to remove an old clunker from your life and support local radio! Congratulations to Socorro Romo! Assemblyman Marc Levine has named her North Bay Woman of the Year! So deserved. Also, congratulations to Martha Proctor, and Rebecca and Carlos Porrata who were honored on Saturday at the Dance Palace Community Awards ceremony for their dedication to West Marin. Photo caption (L to R): Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron (R- Escondido), Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County), North Bay Woman of the Year honoree Socorro Romo,Vice-Chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus Assemblymember Monique Limon (D- Santa Barbara) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D- Lakewood). Photo from Levine’s website. Socorro is the Executive Director of West Marin Community Services and has co-hosted Témas de Immigración monthly on KWMR with Gus Conde and other experts on immigration issues. So happy for KWMR’s neighbor! The new (old style) bumper stickers are here!! Whoooeee. If you would like one, and are willing to put it on your car, email Amanda HERE, include your mailing address and we will get one mailed off to you ASAP! Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

KWMR p.s. Got some cool KWMR T-shirts and hats for sale!!