TUE | March 12

5 PM “Epicenter” Geography of Hope interview with Justin Pew, Inner Wild and Sacred Door Trail.

10 PM “After Dark” Tune in for Dr. Decibel’s very special all 70’s tour of Middle Earth!

WED | March 13

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Happy Birthday alt Bach (J.S. Bach aka Old Bach)

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” With Doctora Marisol Munoz-Kiehne, PHD.

5 PM “Epicenter” The West Marin Lion’s Club eye exams.

THU | March 14

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Activist, facilitator and teacher, Lynne Iser, discusses her work with the elderly.

9 AM “Art Scenes” Catching up with Marin Cultural Services after reviewing all county surveys. Full house in studio for this hour special.

11 AM “Let’s Talk” Let’s Talk Antisemitism.

FRI | March 15

11 AM “Reveal” A controversial theory on child abuse is swaying judges to award custody to parents accused of harm. We trace the origins of “parental alienation.”

4 PM “The French Touch” Very eclectic choice of French Pop songs today. If you don’t like them, choose your own contacting emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

9 PM “Forms and Feelings” Music that can conveniently be described as jazz with host Jim Bennett.

SAT | March 16

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Join Susanna Henderson on the lanai.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Host Jeffry Wilkinson spins tunes for you every Saturday night until midnight.

SUN | March 17

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Jenny Kerr.

12 PM “Happy Days” Marcie Judelson brings you oldies every Sunday.

MON | March 18

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” New reading: “The Way of Coyote—Shared Journeys in the Urban Wild” by Gavin Van Horn, of Center for Humans & Nature.

12 PM “Farm and Foodshed Report” Elizabeth Hill Gardener, founder of Food & Farm Tours/New Owner of Abingdon Vineyards in Virginia.

TUE | March 19

10 PM “After Dark” Tune in as Dr. Decibel kicks off March Madness 70’s style!