3/5/19 — From Amanda’s Messy Desk….

Kudos is a strange word. It’s not plural, it comes from Greek and means praise. It is an appropriate word to use for the teamwork that was displayed by the crew that held down the fort last Tuesday at KWMR. Who would have thought that the employee that lives furthest away from the radio station was the one person who got there. Those of us in much closer proximity were cut off by impassible flood waters.



Charlie Morgan got a call from me at 6:30 am, and got himself over to KWMR so that we could begin broadcasting. I was in touch with Mary Seidman and Amber Distasi, and urged them to stay in Bolinas due to the flooding that was beginning to close local roadways. Throughout the day, the Point Reyes Station crew including Charlie Morgan, Bill Steele, Shorty, and Ian McMurray who made in from Rhonert Park (and back home) without incident, played music, gave updates every fifteen minutes, and took calls from the public. Charlie signed off at 8:30 pm, and Richard Dillman made a subsequent announcement from Inverness Ridge.

We were very fortunate in these recent storms that the power and internet stayed on, so it was easy to get information to the radio station for broadcast. KWMR also took the opportunity to send updates via Social Media, including Twitter and Facebook.

A big shout out to local first responders and Marin County Department of Public Works, who were out there in the elements working to remove fallen trees, multiple landslides, and deal with flooded roadways.

KWMR’s goal in situations such as this is to bring updates to listeners every fifteen minutes. At the top and bottom of the hour, as well as at quarter after, and quarter to. This allows listeners to attend to their own situations, and then tune in for updates at these times.

And did you know that you don’t have to have your own Twitter account to view KWMR’s feed (on the home page at kwmr.org)? You can see a live “river” of feeds from some valuable sources, including Marin County Fire, CHP, and Marin Sheriff HERE. A good page to bookmark. This page also includes other helpful links and telephone numbers.

Sir Francis Drake (Levee Road) Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

There was a LOT of water doing what water does best…flowing downhill. Atmospheric rivers are no joking matter. Do not drive into standing water. The National Weather Service warns: 6 inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and potential stalling. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water will carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickups.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

KWMR

p.s. Another wet weather system will be moving through this week.

