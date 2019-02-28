TUE | Feb 26

10 PM “After Dark” Tuesday night it’s time to Get Down and Dr. Decibel has the healing prescription from the KWMR musical medicine cabinet!

And more…

WED | Feb 27

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Last Wednesday means one thing….history with Dewey Livingston.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Chamber music by Berg, Hindemith, Stravinsky, Webern and Schoenberg.

THU | Feb 38

11 AM “Let’s Talk” Let’s Talk The Sins of the Fathers – how much guilt should we feel for previous generations?

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” It’s happening this week in the bunkhouse. Bluegrass, folks and more.

FRI | March 1

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” What can we do about the violence in our world and media? Tune into Nonviolence Radio to get inspired for action.

11 AM – 1 PM “Special Town Hall Meeting” February 21 Town Hall with Senator McGuire, Supervisor Rodoni & Alliance of Coastal Marin Villages at the Dance Palace.

4 PM “The French Touch” MARDI GRAS this comingTuesday, the occasion to celebrate Cajun, Zydeco music & Louisiana two-step with Emmanuel.

SAT | March 2

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical Ode to the waters of March with Anneke van der Veen.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Time to relax on the lanai with Susanna Henderson.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Some oldies and some new tunes with Jeffry Wilkinson.

SUN | March 3

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Grey interviews The Dirt Roosters regarding their upcoming performance at Stinson Beach Community Center March 9th.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Mokai Blue.

MON | March 4

9:30 AM “The Coastal Garden” NEW! Featuring Judith Lowry from Larner Seeds in Bolinas.

TUE | March 5

5 PM “Temas Immigration” Spanish language program focusing on immigration issues.

10 PM “After Dark” Ring in the Lunar New Year with Dr Decibel as we celebrate the Year of the Pig 70’s style!

WED | March 6

4 PM “Youth DJ” Jasper and Atticus live on KWMR.

4:30 PM “Youth DJ” Zeke and Henry youth DJs.