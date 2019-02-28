2/26/19

From Amanda’s Messy Desk…

I spend a fair amount of time in this column writing about things that are happening in the community, fundraisers and KWMR events, as well as writing about our dog, Waylon. There are some cool things happening on the airwaves, so this column is dedicated to that….



First things first. KWMR will air a recording of the Community Town Hall Meeting that was held on Thursday, February 21 at the Dance Palace. This meeting was hosted by Senator McGuire and Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and was a culmination of the work done by the task force of Village Associations over the past two years. This will air on Friday, March 1st from 11am – 1pm on KWMR, it will then be archived. A big thank you to Sally Phillips for her work recording and editing the audio.

“Bashment Radio” brings reggae back to KWMR! DJ Zelus and DJ Omatic bring you curated and spinning reggae tracks every other Thursday from 10pm – midnight. Here is archive of the last show (up for one more week). It’s fun, these guys know their stuff and this is not their first reggae rodeo. They graced the KWMR airwaves years ago, and are BACK!

“In The Coastal Garden” is a new program that has been germinating for a loooong time! Hosted by our own Program Director, Lyons Filmer and KWMR Advisory Board Member Susan Hayes! Join them next Monday at 9:30 AM. They will be interviewing Judith Lowry of Larner Seeds in Bolinas. We will be watering and fertilizing regularly to keep this show healthy and growing!

Youth DJ’s on the airwaves! The youth that sign up to be on KWMR are always so great! Right now we have some entertaining and talented kids from the San Geronimo Valley who will be on the air Wednesday, March 6 for your listening pleasure. Youth DJ spots are Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 – 5 PM. Know a young person who might be interested? Application for the program HERE.

“Secret Sauce” hosted by Shelley Rugg and Laura Natkins discuss art, take calls, and engage in radio improvisation! Join them every other Saturday at 9 AM.

Download or view the current KWMR Radio Guide! These can be picked up in West Marin’s four area libraries and are updated monthly. We also post upcoming highlights in this newsletter, as well as featured archives of KWMR programs.

Enjoy!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

KWMR

p.s. Bundle up, supposed to be a real gullywasher this week.

STORM THANK YOU:

A big thank you to Charlie Morgan, Anneke van der Veen, Ian McMurray, Bill Steele, Richard Dillman and others who helped keep KWMR going with storm updates through this recent atmospheric river. Thanks for everyone who called in with updates. Many thanks to the local Fire Departments and Marin County Public Works, along with Marin Sheriff and CHP.