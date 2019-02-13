2/12/19

From Amanda’s Messy Desk…..

KWMR’s Sweethearts of the Radio concert was great fun! We appreciate the musical offerings of Teja Gerken, Rainy Eyes, and the LoWatters! We also appreciate the many volunteers to helped the event take shape. As we look towards our upcoming year we are equally as excited about many of the events coming up in KWMR’s 20th year! Here is a preview for those of you who want to “save the date” or hop on board.

Friday, March 22 – Leah Fritts and Danny Vitali present Hand Habits + Alex Bleeker and Friends. A cultural community music event in West Marin. Bolinas Community Center. Tickets HERE. KWMR Media Sponsor.



– Leah Fritts and Danny Vitali present Hand Habits + Alex Bleeker and Friends. A cultural community music event in West Marin. Bolinas Community Center. Tickets HERE. KWMR Media Sponsor. Saturday, March 23 – Paul Knight and Friends presents an evening of Irish & American Acoustic Music featuring Puddle & the Brown Boot Boys from Dublin, Kevin Carr from Ashland, OR, and Bay Area’s own Paul Kotapish. Dance Palace Community Center. Tickets at the door! KWMR Media Sponsor! 7 PM!

– Paul Knight and Friends presents an evening of Irish & American Acoustic Music featuring Puddle & the Brown Boot Boys from Dublin, Kevin Carr from Ashland, OR, and Bay Area’s own Paul Kotapish. Dance Palace Community Center. Tickets at the door! KWMR Media Sponsor! 7 PM! KWMR’s Platinum Celebration Spring Pledge Drive! Yes, we are turning 20! April 12 – 21 KWMR will be on the air raising fun, and funds!

Yes, we are turning 20! KWMR will be on the air raising fun, and funds! Saturday, April 27 KWMR’s 6th Annual Eat My Heart Out storytelling multi-course meal gala event! At the Peace Barn in Bolinas. Tickets HERE.

storytelling multi-course meal gala event! At the Tickets HERE. Monday, May 13 – KWMR presents West Marin School Kid’s Who Rock Festival at Lagunitas Tap Room in Petaluma! Tickets TBA

at Lagunitas Tap Room in Petaluma! Tickets TBA Sunday, June 30th – KWMR 20th Anniversary Community Picnic! At Marconi Conference Center, Marshall, CA. Info TBA

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

KWMR

p.s. Is it cold enough for you? Big storm blowing in should warm, and dampen things up a bit. Tune to kwmr.org for your weather updates!