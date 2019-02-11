TUE | Feb 12

5 PM “Epicenter” Host Jim Fazackerley interviews Nurse Practitioner Lenore Arnoux.

8:30 PM “Trance Continental” dj kirisame has a unique taste on tunes. Lovely mix!

10PM “After Dark” Tune in as Dr. Decibel takes you Undercover! Tune in for an all 70’s spin on songs from the 60’s!



WED | Feb 13

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Dr. Ramon Partida, interventional cardiologists at Marin General Hospital on heart health

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Karen Bender, “The New Order” “A finalist for the National Book Award reflects America’s new reality. ” NY Times.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” House of Cards Symphony by Jeff Beal.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Mostly vinyl spins of eclectic rock-leaning music.

THU | Feb 14

8 AM ” Pieces of Peace” Jessica Bejarano Music Director & Conductor San Francisco Civic Symphony. April Arrington VP Rescue+Freedom Project.

9 AM “Art Scenes” W. Marin Artist Isis Hockenos enlightens us about the Midway Gallery in San Francisco, a multi-use Art Space.

9:30 AM “Right Now” Sally Kuhlman, director of the nonprofit “Beyond Differences,” talks “No One Eats Alone Day,” happening Feb 15th.

11 AM “Let’s Talk” Let’s Talk The Right to Repair.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science” Researchers from UC Davis on individual veterinary treatment of gorillas and whales.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Join host Marc Matheson for a romantic Valentine’s Day afternoon of music for love!

FRI | Feb 15

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” What can we do about the violence in our world and media? Tune into Nonviolence Radio to get inspired for action.

3 PM “The French Touch” Les meilleures chansons d’amour pour la Saint Valentin hier.

SAT | Feb 16

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music at dawn with Anneke van der Veen.

9 AM “Secret Sauce” NEW SHOW – call-in, improvisation, interviews!

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Kick back on the lanai with Susanna Henderson and enjoy the tunes.

SUN | Feb 17

6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Grey will be interviewing Martin Barre, guitarist of Jethro Tull, and talking about upcoming tour that includes Marin.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by members of the band Inside Pocket.

MON | Feb 18

9:30 AM “In the Coastal Garden” NEW SHOW Information about local gardening.

4 PM “TAY Radio” Produced in San Rafael, youth radio for West Marin listeners.

TUE | Feb 19

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins interviews State Assembly Membeer Marc Levine.

8:30 PM “DJ Your Life” Kid Adam brings you R&B, rock, and a great groove.

10 PM “After Dark” Tune in as Dr. Decibel takes you Undercover! Tune in for an all 70’s spin on songs from the 60’s!

WED | Feb 20

4 PM “Youth DJ” Youth radio with the San Geronimo Valley.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” The Great American Symphony: a trio of Third Symphonies by Copland, Harris and Piston.