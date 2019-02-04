TUE | Feb 5

5 PM “Temas Immigration” Learn the facts about immigration rights with a team of experts. (Spanish)

10PM “After Dark” Celebrate International Clash Day on KWMR with Dr. Decibel’s 3rd annual Clashtravaganza

WED | Feb 6

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Amphibians coming to the Dance Palace!

9 AM “Off Leash” Former Broadway Actor turned Lepidopterist, Liam O’Brien, talks about the Monarch decline and other Butterfly tales.

10 AM “Magic Lantern” Interview with Bill Hargreaves about the upcoming Yountville International Short Film Festival.

10:30 AM “Magic Lantern” Actress, writer, and filmmaker Melora Walters, talks about directing her movie, “Waterlily Jaguar.”

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Marlborough and Queen Anne: Music by Croft and Handel.

THU | Feb 7

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Kelly McFarling local singer/ songwriter. Also The LoWatters playing at Sweethearts of the Radio.

11 AM “Let’s Talk” Let’s Talk Incorporation in West Marin.

1 PM “Arts Desire” Luke Ingham, principal dancer with SF Ballet; Lynn Marie Kirby and Michelle Clifton about “Somehow This Relates To Love.”

FRI | Feb 8

1 PM “Specials” Open Source”Is the Green New Deal For Real?” With Bill McKibben, Naomi Oreskes, and Daniel Schrag.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha spins such fine tunes, and DeBoozy is shaky shaky shaky with his cocktail recipe. It’s all good fun.

SAT | Feb 9

8 AM “Early Music Now” Across borders – Across time.

11 AM “Off Center Sports” John Hullverson – President US Free Diving.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Host Dr. Joe Blumenthal plays tunes for your Saturday night enjoyment.

SUN | Feb 10

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Emmanuel will share local harpsichordist Tamara Loring-Green play Johann Froberger. Also, J.S. Bach & Felix Mendelssohn.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s February 9, 1964 in New York City and the British Invasion of America officially begins!

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Mr Rickey calls a meeting by Edward Schmidt.

MON | Feb 11

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Interview with Vipul Gore of Gridscape Solutions about why we need Fire Station microgrids for first responders.

12 PM “Farm and Foodshed Report” Dr. Geoff Shester of Oceana discussing the recent ruling on stressed anchovy population and its impact.

6:30 PM “Release Me” Singer songwriter Kelly McFarling joins Amanda to play some tunes.

TUE | Feb 12

5 PM “Epicenter” Host Jim Fazackerley interviews Nurse Practitioner Lenore Arnoux.

8:30 PM “Trance Continental” dj kirisame has a unique taste on tunes. Lovely mix!

WED | Feb 13

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Dr. Ramon Partida , interventional cardiologists at Marin General Hospital on heart health

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” House of Cards Symphony by Jeff Beal.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Mostly vinyl spins of eclectic rock-leaning music.