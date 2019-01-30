WED | Jan 30

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” An alt-Mozart program features performances by Ensemble Appassionata and Freiburger Barockorchester.



THU | Jan 31

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” American songwriter, producer, recording engineer, Terry Woodford, creator of Heartbeat Music Therapy.

9 AM “Behind the Scenes” West Marin Artists’ Exhibit. My guests are curator Libby Garrison and Installers, Ellen Campbell and Wendy Goldberg.

9:30 AM “Right Now” New year, new you? Jim Fazackerley and Mia talk….LIFE HACKS!

11 AM “Let’s Talk” Let’s Talk Work Ethic.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Featuring Leif Ove Andsnes playing Chopin Ballade no.1; and Dvorak Symphony No. 1.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Josh Churchman He Is a man of the sea, a commercial fisherman and ocean lover. Author of The Whale that Lit The World.

FRI | Feb 1

4 PM “The French Touch” Au revoir Michel LEGRAND, we will hear him with Emmanuel from August 79. Also, top three French Eurovision selections.

7 PM “Bring it On Home” Featuring Jerry Wexler record producer pioneer. In 1949 he changed the term “Race Records” to “Rhythm & Blues.”

SAT | Feb 2

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music at dawn with Anneke van der Veen.

9 AM NEW SHOW “Secret Sauce” Interviews, arts, call in!

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Can’t think of a better way to spend Saturday afternoon. On the lanai with Susanna!

6 PM “Celtic Universe” Lyons Filmer takes the helm spinning Celtic tunes.

SUN | Feb 3

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Marc Matheson bring listeners Gospel tunes the first Sunday of the month.

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” The Whipping Man By: Matthew Lopez.

MON | Feb 4

8 AM “Cuppa Jo” Start the week off right with a cuppa with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.

11 AM “Ocean Currents” Ruth Abbe, Zero Waste USA Get the ins and outs about what istruly going on with recycling and composting.

12 PM “Farm and Foodshed Report” Victor Martino, Farm to Table author & Hemp Expert on recent legalization of hemp.

5 PM “Epicenter” Laura Adams, education analyst at DriversEd.com, talks common driving misconceptions.

TUE | Feb 5

10 AM “Reading to John” Neshama Franklin will take you on a journey of storytelling and reading passages.

5 PM “Temas Immigration” Learn the facts about immigration rights with a team of experts. (Spanish)

10PM “After Dark” Celebrate International Clash Day on KWMR with Dr. Decibel’s 3rd annual Clashtravaganza!

WED | Feb 6

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Amphibians coming to the Dance Palace!

9 AM “Off Leash” Where have all the butterflies gone?

4 PM “Youth DJ” Join the youth from the San Geronimo Valley!

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Curated tunes for your listening pleasure with Jeff Manson.