TUE | Jan 22

10 PM “After Dark” Get down with Dr. Decibel!

WED | Jan 23

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Update from West Marin Senior Services.

9 AM “Off Leash” Salmon swim upstream!

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” A Furtwangler birthday concert features works by Beethoven and Wagner.

THU | Jan 24

11 AM “Let’s Talk” Let’s Talk Identity.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon has a voice for each character, every week!

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” The Country Music YOU crave!

FRI | Jan 25

2 PM “Classical Friday” Female French Composers: Cecile Chaminade, Clara Schuman, Lili Boulanger & more on The French Connection with Emmanuel.

4 PM “The French Touch” Current French Pop music presented by Emmanuel!

SAT | Jan 26

11 AM “Off Center Sports” What is Kendama? Bryan Scagline spokesperson for Kendama USA.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Music that can conveniently be described as jazz with Jim Bennett.

SUN | Jan 27

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s January 1964 in London: 5-4-3-Ready-Steady-Go! with Manfred Mann, Cilla Black and Georgie Fame!

MON | Jan 28

6:30 PM “Release Me” Rainy Eyes joins Amanda to play some tunes.

10 PM “Megalomedia Melange” Mixed media, music and more.

TUE | Jan 29

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Guest Gregory Frost, acclaimed fiction author and director of Swarthmore’s Fiction Writing Workshop, on writing.

10 PM “70s After Dark” Get down with Dr. Decibel!

WED | Jan 30

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Diana Marcum, author of “The Tenth Island: Finding Joy, Beauty, and Unexpected Love in the Azores”

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” An alt-Mozart program features performances by Ensemble Appassionata and Freiburger Barockorchester.