Happy New Year from KWMR! It’s the last year of the 20-teens and the Year of the Pig. The gyms are full, and many aspire to make some changes to their lives. I like New Year’s Resolutions. I have a few:

To learn more about, and get better at Microsoft Excel

To ride my bike more often

Keep the bar low, and see how it goes, is my general modus operandi when it comes to resolutions. Past resolutions include chewing my food more thoroughly, and looking up more often (both relatively successful).

So far, so good! Do you all know about Lynda.com? My co-host on Swimming Upstream, Bonny White who is the Deputy Director of the Marin County Free Librarydropped a hot tip to me, that I am now going to share with you. If you have a Marin County Free Library (County System) card, you have access to Lynda.com‘s learning modules on the World Wide Web. This is in addition to Kanopy (lots of cool films), Hoopla (music and film), Discover and Go (FREE museum passes), etc etc. I could go on (seriously, check it out – no pun intended). The library ain’t just for books anymore, people!

Anyhoo, I have been spending quite a bit of time boning up my relatively low level Excel skills. I’m not even to formulas yet, and I know so much more! And it’s only the 8th of January!

I have ridden my bike more to work since January 1, then I did over the past several months. I hope that my resolve sticks!

2019 is KWMR’s 20th year in existence. It’s a big deal. We are planning a big community picnic for later this spring. I should have the date and location by next week, so stay tuned! We’ll also be asking you what you like about KWMR, the Round Up Newsletter, our Programming and other such things.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

KWMR

p.s. What is your resolution? I want to know, email me!

p.p.s. The County of Marin has a resident survey going on right now, you can tell them what you think! It doesn’t take that long.