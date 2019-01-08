TUE | Jan 8

10 PM “70s After Dark” Tune in as Dr. Decibel takes you Undercover! Tune in for an all 70’s spin on songs from the 60’s!

WED | Jan 9

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Vegan Film Fest coming to the Dance Palace in February.

9 AM “Off Leash” CPR for animals.

10 AM “Magic Lantern” Guest, Eddie Muller talks with Sally Phillips about the upcoming Noir City Film Festival at the Castro Theater.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Musical Portraits of New York City.

5 PM “Epicenter” Donna Faure from PRNSA discusses the effects of the government shutdown.

THU | Jan 10

6:30 & 8:20 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” & “Highway of Heartaches” A double dose of Honky Tonk.

FRI | Jan 11

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel has a conversation with Tom Rigney and Flambeau playing French Cajun music [at Rancho Nicasio on the 12th]

SAT | Jan 12

11 AM “Off Center Sports” Shelby Richardson, President of the US Tug-Of-War Association.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Music that can conveniently be described as jazz with Jim Bennett.

SUN | Jan 13

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s January 1964 in London and The Searchers have a new hit; plus it’s the beginning of Procol Harum!

MON | Jan 14

6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” Switcheroo with “Release Me,” Will Minor in the house!

TUE | Jan 15

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” A true tale of Enchantment: recovering Gregory Frost’s haunting short story.

10 PM “70s After Dark” Get down with Dr. Decibel!

WED | Jan 16

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Music by Saint-Saens, Ravel and Poulenc. Peter Bellamy sings Barrack Room Ballads by Kipling.

photo: Point Reyes Weekend