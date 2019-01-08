Government Shutdown, Tug-Of-War, and Procol Harum!
TUE | Jan 8
10 PM “70s After Dark” Tune in as Dr. Decibel takes you Undercover! Tune in for an all 70’s spin on songs from the 60’s!
WED | Jan 9
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Vegan Film Fest coming to the Dance Palace in February.
9 AM “Off Leash” CPR for animals.
10 AM “Magic Lantern” Guest, Eddie Muller talks with Sally Phillips about the upcoming Noir City Film Festival at the Castro Theater.
2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Musical Portraits of New York City.
5 PM “Epicenter” Donna Faure from PRNSA discusses the effects of the government shutdown.
THU | Jan 10
6:30 & 8:20 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” & “Highway of Heartaches” A double dose of Honky Tonk.
FRI | Jan 11
4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel has a conversation with Tom Rigney and Flambeau playing French Cajun music [at Rancho Nicasio on the 12th]
SAT | Jan 12
11 AM “Off Center Sports” Shelby Richardson, President of the US Tug-Of-War Association.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Music that can conveniently be described as jazz with Jim Bennett.
SUN | Jan 13
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s January 1964 in London and The Searchers have a new hit; plus it’s the beginning of Procol Harum!
MON | Jan 14
6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” Switcheroo with “Release Me,” Will Minor in the house!
TUE | Jan 15
11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” A true tale of Enchantment: recovering Gregory Frost’s haunting short story.
10 PM “70s After Dark” Get down with Dr. Decibel!
WED | Jan 16
2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Music by Saint-Saens, Ravel and Poulenc. Peter Bellamy sings Barrack Room Ballads by Kipling.
photo: Point Reyes Weekend