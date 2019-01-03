THU | Jan 3

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Amy Eden discusses her new book “The Kind Self-Healing Book.”

8:30 AM “Pieces of Peace” Ardella Nathanael teacher of PanEuRhythmy or “Dance of the Soul.”

FRI | Jan 4

11 AM “Reveal” “Take No Prisoners”: unknown history in WWII’s Battle of the Bulge.

4 PM “The French Touch” Bonne Année & Meilleurs Vœux with French Pop Music with Gainsbourg, Reggiani, Juliette Armanet, Vanessa Paradis & more.

7 PM “Bring it On Home” Spotlighting the Blue’s Mt. Rushmore; Riley, McKinley, Chester & John Lee, or BB, Muddy, Howlin’ and John Lee.

SAT | Jan 5

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music for the early morning.

SUN | Jan 6

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Tunes to ease into a Sunday morning!

MON | Jan 7

11 AM “Ocean Currents” Whats happening with the kelp in Northern CA?

TUE | Jan 8

10 PM “70s After Dark” Get down with Dr. Decibel!

Wed | Jan 9

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Vegan Film Fest coming to the Dance Palace in February.