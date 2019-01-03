French Pop, Kelp, and Vegan Films
THU | Jan 3
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Amy Eden discusses her new book “The Kind Self-Healing Book.”
8:30 AM “Pieces of Peace” Ardella Nathanael teacher of PanEuRhythmy or “Dance of the Soul.”
FRI | Jan 4
11 AM “Reveal” “Take No Prisoners”: unknown history in WWII’s Battle of the Bulge.
4 PM “The French Touch” Bonne Année & Meilleurs Vœux with French Pop Music with Gainsbourg, Reggiani, Juliette Armanet, Vanessa Paradis & more.
7 PM “Bring it On Home” Spotlighting the Blue’s Mt. Rushmore; Riley, McKinley, Chester & John Lee, or BB, Muddy, Howlin’ and John Lee.
SAT | Jan 5
7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music for the early morning.
SUN | Jan 6
9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Tunes to ease into a Sunday morning!
MON | Jan 7
11 AM “Ocean Currents” Whats happening with the kelp in Northern CA?
TUE | Jan 8
10 PM “70s After Dark” Get down with Dr. Decibel!
Wed | Jan 9
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Vegan Film Fest coming to the Dance Palace in February.
