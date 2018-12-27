Merry Christmas, if that is your thing! If not, KWMR wishes to send you good tidings on this 25th day of December. The days are getting longer and while in the depths of our Mediterranean climate winter, there are a few hearty daffodils that have opened up down in the holler we call Olema. And it is WET! Rainfall is helping to fill the reservoirs and aquifers that provide us with water throughout the whole year. The frogs are happy and salmon are being spotted in local creeks as they return to the place of their birth to continue the cycle of life. 2019 is just around the corner.

KWMR is preparing to enter our 20th year as a local community radio station. I have not been involved since KWMR’s birth, but several of our programmers have been here since the day of cable broadcasting only via Horizon Cable. And Richard Dillman played a key role, along with our other founders in giving birth to this community resource. It is a milestone for sure, and we plan to celebrate in the late spring (actual birthday is May 2) with a community picnic. We hope to have as many of you who would like to come, along with a reunion of the many programmers who have graced the airwaves. Date to be determined. We will keep you posted.

The station has our usual events, minus golf this year. With the closing of the golf course, KMWR is going to take a break from our DAGGIE Golf Tournament in 2019. We thank the many golfers and volunteers who have assisted with this fun event over the past 8 years. Feedback on this decision is welcome and I hope to hear from you.

We will be continuing with the long-standing Sweethearts of the Radio concert – info is below, and tickets are on sale now. We will conduct our usual twice annual Pledge Drives in spring and fall, and Eat My Heart Out is being held again at the beautiful Peace Barn on Saturday, April 27. On Monday, May 13 the station is collaborating with Lagunitas Brewing Company and the Shoreline School bands and choirs for a concert celebrating youth and music in Petaluma. Other fun events are in the making and you will learn about them soon.

KWMR, along with the many other non-profits in West Marin that provide services is in our end of year Annual Appeal. These funds, along with revenues from membership, events, underwriting and pledge drives, and the funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting allow us to continue to do what we do. We hope that if you appreciate it, you will make a contribution towards the future of KWMR.

Waylon and I are here today, putting in a few hours, then it’s off for a rainy hike!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

KWMR

p.s. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!