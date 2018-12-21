KWMR-West Marin Community Radio presents…



Sweethearts Of The Radio, an annual concert of singer-songwriters, all performing in an intimate acoustic setting at the Dance Palace in Point Reyes Station. The concert takes place on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at 8pm and features Marin County musicians as they weave a spell of compelling acoustic harmonics and melody in this benefit for KWMR Radio.

This year’s line-up:

LoWatters ~ Electrified Acoustic Trio extraordinaire (lowatters.com)

Elliott Peck & Jesse Bardwell ~ Singer Songwriters (elliottpeck.com) (jessebardwell.com)

Teja Gerken ~ Fingerstyle Acoustic Guitarist (tejagerken.com)

Concert Sponsors: Dance Palace Community and Cultural Center, Good Earth, Horizon Cable, Marin Symphony, Palace Market, Point Reyes Vacation Rentals

Advance Online Tickets $25; At the Door $30



Tickets available HERE