You have asked for T-shirts, and now you can get them, AND hats! There are two styles available, and the test garments that we ordered prove that the shirts are soft and well made and fit true to size. You order the shirts online and they are shipped directly to you. No inventory at KWMR – all sales via the WWW (world wide web!)

These could make a great gift for someone, or just for you! Click HERE, or on SHOP on the KWMR homepage.

It Was a Wonderful Evening! A big Thank You to Chris and the Toby’s team, as well as Sharron Drake for her producing this wonderful holiday play for the past four years. It was a great event, and we may have started a new holiday tradition for KMWR!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

KWMR

p.s. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!