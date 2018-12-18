Tip This Show Donate
Peter Sellars, Joyeux Noel, and “The Secret Life of Bats!”

KWMRadmin
TUE  |  Dec 18
11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Conversation with Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee, filmmaker and editor of Emergence Magazine.
10 PM “70s After Dark” Get down with Dr. Decibel’s Funky (mostly) 70’s Soul Christmas Show!

Wed  |  Dec 19
8:30 AM “Swimming Upstream” Panel discussion on Land Ethics and Ecooty Star Route Farm.
8:45 AM “Swimming Upstream” Insights on Marin Voting with Registrar Lynda Roberts.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Merlin Tuttle, author of “The Secret Life of Bats: My Adventures with the World’s Most Misunderstood Mammals”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Childhood Recollections, with music of Carpenter, Enesco, Ravel, Harris, and Rebikov.
THU  |  Dec 20
9 AM “Art Scenes” Peter Sellars, Special (Opera Liturgist and Director).
11 AM “Let’s Talk”
FRI  |  Dec 21
2 PM “Classical Friday” Saint Saens – Oratorio de Noël and more Christmas Classical music on The French Connection.
4 PM “The French Touch” Joyeux Noel – Merry Christmas, all French Christmas songs, some not so conventional, PART I of II.
7 PM “Bring it On Home” “Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves”-Celebrating a year in which women are increasingly finding their voice.
SAT  |  Dec 22
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Enjoy a cool winter day while visualizing the lanai on Hawaii.
6 PM ” Celtic Universe” Enjoy some holiday tunes with host Lyons Filmer.
SUN  |  Dec 23
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” 
8 PM “Rock of Ages”
MON  |  Dec 24
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace”
6:30 PM ” Four hours of Christmas Special with Dr. Decible” Will not disappoint.
TUE  |  Dec 25
10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel’s Demented Christmas show! Just when you’ve had enough of the holidays it’s time for some laughs.
Wed  |  Dec 26
2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Olde Christmas Return’d.