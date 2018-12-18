TUE | Dec 18

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Conversation with Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee, filmmaker and editor of Emergence Magazine.

10 PM “70s After Dark” Get down with Dr. Decibel’s Funky (mostly) 70’s Soul Christmas Show!

Wed | Dec 19

8:30 AM “Swimming Upstream” Panel discussion on Land Ethics and Ecooty Star Route Farm.

8:45 AM “Swimming Upstream” Insights on Marin Voting with Registrar Lynda Roberts.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Merlin Tuttle, author of “The Secret Life of Bats: My Adventures with the World’s Most Misunderstood Mammals”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Childhood Recollections, with music of Carpenter, Enesco, Ravel, Harris, and Rebikov.

THU | Dec 20

9 AM “Art Scenes” Peter Sellars, Special (Opera Liturgist and Director).

11 AM “Let’s Talk”

FRI | Dec 21

2 PM “Classical Friday” Saint Saens – Oratorio de Noël and more Christmas Classical music on The French Connection.

4 PM “The French Touch” Joyeux Noel – Merry Christmas, all French Christmas songs, some not so conventional, PART I of II.

7 PM “Bring it On Home” “Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves”-Celebrating a year in which women are increasingly finding their voice.

SAT | Dec 22

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Enjoy a cool winter day while visualizing the lanai on Hawaii.

6 PM ” Celtic Universe” Enjoy some holiday tunes with host Lyons Filmer.

SUN | Dec 23

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg”

8 PM “Rock of Ages”

MON | Dec 24

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace”

6:30 PM ” Four hours of Christmas Special with Dr. Decible” Will not disappoint.

TUE | Dec 25

10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel’s Demented Christmas show! Just when you’ve had enough of the holidays it’s time for some laughs.

Wed | Dec 26

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Olde Christmas Return’d.