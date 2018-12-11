TUE | Dec 11

5 PM “Epicenter” ‘Key Facts About the Flu for Early Prevention & Treatment.”

10 PM “70s After Dark” Tune in on Tuesdays to Get Down 1970’s style! Dr. dB has your funky prescription from the KWMR musical medicine cabinet.



Wed | Dec 12

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Family Music Hour – look out! Always so much fun.

9 AM “Off Leash” Mice, mice and more mice!

2pm “alt-Classical Wednesday” alt-Beethoven, with Arthur Schoonderwerd and Christofari performing Piano Concerto No. 6.

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” It’s the San Geronimo Loft kids with Will Hubert!

5 PM “Epicenter” Laine Hendricks talks upcoming County of Marin survey.

THU | Dec 13

11 AM “Let’s Talk” Let’s Talk Bigotry.

6:30 & 8:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” and “Highway of Heartaches” The country music you crave.

FRI | Dec 14

10 AM “Turning Pages: Readers Delight” Sherlock Holmes “The Sign of Four” What will we learn from Mr. Thaddeus Sholto…?

4 PM “Happy Hour” Enjoy some cocktail music with the lovely Liberacha.

9 PM “Forms and Feelings” The REPEAT moves to Friday nights, 9-11 pm. FIRST airing is still Saturdays 12-2 pm.

SAT | Dec 15

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music with Anneke van der Veen at the crack of dawn.

11 AM “Off Center Sports” Heimo Karranen Director of The World Swamp Football Championships.

SUN | Dec 16

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s December 1963 in London: Pop, Beat, Ska & Blues!

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by the duo Baird and Beluga.

MON | Dec 17

10 PM “Megalomedia Mélange” with Djimi Gonbonzoghoti moves to Mondays, 10 pm-midnight…AND goes weekly!

TUE | Dec 18

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Conversation with Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee, filmmaker and editor of Emergence Magazine.

Wed | Dec 19

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Childhood Recollections, with music of Carpenter, Enesco, Ravel, Harris, and Rebikov.