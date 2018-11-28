TUE | Nov 27

10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription form the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!

Wed | Nov 28

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” KC Turner, producer of Camp Fire benefit. Dewey Livingston history!

9 AM “Off Leash” Dr. Shawn Johnson, Dir. of Veterinary Medicine at Marine Mammal Center on lepto in seals.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Ayuda Psiquiátrica para Nuestros Niños / Psychiatric Help for our Children.

THU | Nov 29

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” GRO artists Igor Sazevich: Time in My Art, Johanna Baruch: Here | Everywhere showing.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” The Country Music YOU crave!

FRI | Nov 30

9 AM “Special” Canadian cultural anthropologist Margaret Visser discusses her book “The Gift of Thanks”.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Stephen Bezruchka – Declining Health in America.

9 PM “Forms and Feelings” The REPEAT moves to Friday nights, 9-11 pm. FIRST airing is still Saturdays 12-2 pm.

SAT | Dec 1

2 PM “Scoring Stage” Exits stage left. We are sad to see this program retire. Last show!

SUN | Dec 2

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s Dec 1963 in London; The Beatles go international & The Yardbirds are at the Crawdaddy.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Julian Muller.

MON | Dec 3

11 AM “Ocean Currents” The Honorable Dr. Jane Lubchenco- Hope for People and the Ocean.

10 PM “Megalomedia Mélange” with Djimi Gonbonzoghoti moves to Mondays, 10 pm-midnight…AND goes weekly!

TUE | Dec 4

Wed | Dec 5

10 AM “Turning Pages, Waves of Joy” Ross MacPhee, “End of the Megafauna: The Fate of the World’s Hugest, Fiercest and … “