Today, November 13, is World Kindness Day. Seems like kindness is something that there cannot be enough of in this world. Kindness is a quality: the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate. Acts of kindness can be tiny or huge.



Sometimes even just smiling at someone is the kindest thing you can do. While so many are suffering from the destruction of the recent, and previous wild fires in California, there are ways that you can help victims of the Camp Fire. Click here for a list of ways to help.

Being kind to yourself is a great way to start! I mean, if we can’t be kind to ourselves, it’s likely going to be that much more difficult to be kind to others.

We are heading towards Thanksgiving. Does it seem earlier than usual to you? Yes, me too. KWMR’s Round Up is taking next week off (something we rarely do), to give ourselves a break, and to spend more time attending to family and friends.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving! We’ll be back at you on November 27th, which also happens to be Giving Tuesday. Enjoy your Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday! Only 48 more days remain in 2018, let’s make them good ones!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

KWMR

p.s. Get a jump on Giving Tuesday HERE.

