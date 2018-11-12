TUE | Nov 13

10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription form the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!

4 PM “Women in Rock” The Cosmic Kid brings you tunes by women musicians.



Wed | Nov 14

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, and want to be a fire lookout?

9 AM “Off Leash” Gobble gobble. The skinny on turkeys.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Cómo Comunicarnos con Nuestros Niños y Jóvenes/Communicating with our Children and Youth.

THU | Nov 15

10 AM “Turning Pages Specials” Wendy McLaughlin interviews local author Jim Lawry about his new book, Nudibranch Elegies.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon continues his reading of “Rebecca.”

6:30 PM & 8:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” followed by “Highway of Heartaches” A double dose of Honky Tonk.

FRI | Nov 16

11 AM “Reveal” “Case Closed” (Pt 1): Do police solve as many rape cases as their numbers say?

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Benjamin Hett – How Hitler Happened.

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel is meeting today with San Francisco French Consulate Advisor Serge Morel.

SAT | Nov 17

7 AM “Early Music Now” Ease into the weekend with some lovely early morning tunes.

11 AM “Off Center Sports” Beyond Harry Potter, yes folks – Quidditch!

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett brings you two hours of contemporary jazz.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Hosted by Jeffry Wilkinson, oldies and new favorites.

SUN | Nov 18

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s November 1963 in London; the Fab Four release their 2nd LP, “With The Beatles”!

6 PM “Along for the Ride” Grey Shepard sub this week playing McCoy Tyner, Freddie Hubbard, Sonny Fortune, Bill Evans.

MON | Nov 19

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Tune in, host Peter Asmus is joined by Loretta Farley with naturalist updates.

12 PM “Farm and Foodshed Report” Robin Carpenter hits the airwaves from afar with engineering assistance.

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Peter and friends spin you 45s from the original Silver Dollar.

TUE | Nov 20

10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription form the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Charlie Morgan spins the tunes, and pays tribute on the airwaves.

Wed | Nov 21

12 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One” Fantastic dose of public affairs mid-day.