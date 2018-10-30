We are 9 days into our 10 day Fall Pledge Drive right now. As of 12:45pm today, we still need to raise $14,628 in the next 1.5 days, to reach the $50,000 goal. We hope that you can dig the importance of this funding for KWMR’s ongoing operations. We use it for paying rent, utilities, payroll, and ongoing expenses for keeping the station on the air. This is a lean operation, and we depend on the volunteer time of our many amazing programmers to bring you content.

We have heard from so many of you! You appreciate the music, the public affairs, the talk shows, our sometimes zany antics. The sense of community that emits from this place is insane. It’s awesome, it’s a labor of love. A big bundle of THANK YOU to everyone who has stepped up – pledged, made food, answered phones and expressed your appreciation for the radio station!

We depend on our listeners, and our community to step up during these fund drives. We can make this goal, with your help.

Waylon says, “I can dig, can you dig?”



Waylon continues, “I have not seen Amanda much this week. A short walk here, and then she is gone. I hear she is hanging out more in the area with the ‘No DOGS’ carpet. Great. I hope you will pitch in to this pledge drive thing, so I can see her more.”

How you can help KWMR cross the finish line:

Call 415-663-9050, between 8am and 10pm daily through 10/31.

between daily through 10/31. Or you can donate ONLINE HERE.

PS: Trick or treating at KWMR from 5-7pm Wed 10/31! Come by with your kids, and join Gus Conde on the airwaves!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

KWMR

p.s. We are pledging so much that we are getting hoarse. Speaking of horses!



Community member Matt Murphy drops off his pledge with is horses. We love our community!