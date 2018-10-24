Beggars would ride. A Scottish proverb about if wishing for things could make them true. Pledge drive is sort of like that. I think everyone that runs a hand-to-mouth non-profit can relate. We know the money is out there. We see the crowdfunding successes, the endowments at large universities, the huge bequests that help build buildings. Are we asking for enough? Will we get what we need to keep our small staff employed and the station running for volunteers and listeners?

No, you can’t always get what you want

You can’t always get what you want

You can’t always get what you want

But if you try sometime you find

You get what you need

Rolling Stones

We pretty much ask for what we need, not what we want at KWMR. We don’t pad the budget, we spend wisely, we control expenses like crazy, and we are thrifty all day long!

Last week 591 people opened the Round Up newsletter. Right on! If each of these people gave $84.60 to KWMR today, we would raise $50,000 (our goal for this drive). Some of you have already given in the form of Challenge Grants, or have called to pledge. Others are in the Calendar Club, KWMR’s sustaining membership program. Thank you!! We have already raised over $2000 (writing this Tuesday morning). On day 2 of the drive, I can assure you that is $2K more than we would have raised if we were not in a Pledge Drive!

So let’s be realistic about giving and getting. Let’s say that 25% of the 591 have already given, thank you 147 people who have given. That leaves 444 who could donate. And let’s say that if these folks could be accountable for 50% of the drive goal ($25000), then if each person gave $56.30, we would be golden. But let’s say that not everyone can afford $56.30, and some folks could do more than that comfortably. Maybe $25 seems doable right now based on your finances, or you are just doing well, and you can contribute more. Do it! We believe that KWMR is a worthy cause.

You can pledge early (and often) HERE . And please feel free to drop in in person. We are here 8am – 10pm every day, including weekends. If you have not seen our studio (and our new broadcast console) this is a great time to do so. We also need help answering phones (email MIA). And there are some open food spots for lunch or dinner. Swing by, say hi, make a contribution (of any size), have a snack, and celebrate community radio with us!

The Pledge Line is 415-663-9050, give us a jingle between 8am and 10pm!

We are prepared! Are you? And we have some great preparedness premiums as a thank you for your contributions. A bandana (could be used as a tourniquet, or to blow your nose), KWMR socks! Keep those tootsies warm when it gets cold. An Eton hand “turbine” radio (yes, that means you crank it), and a One-Person, Three-day backpack – jumpstart your “go bag” and support community radio AT THE SAME TIME!

If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.

If turnips were watches, I’d wear one by my side.

If “if’s” and “and’s” were pots and pans,

There’d be no work for tinkers’ hands.

Scottish proverb

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

KWMR

p.s. Thank you for your support, thanks for reading our newsletter, tuning in to our broadcasts and being cool people.

p.p.s. If you win the mega lottery, don’t forget KWMR!

p.p.p.s. Please remember to exercise your right to VOTE!