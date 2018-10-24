Coming Up This Week

TUE | Oct 23 (Second Day of Pledge)

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” The Cosmic Kid brings us Women in Rock.

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins in conversation with Dan Monte.

10 PM “70s After Dark” Tune in for a special Halloween artist spotlight on Danny Elfman and Oingo Boingo!

Wed | Oct 24 (Day 3!)

9:30 AM “Fish Tales” Dave Cook has it all; info, trivia, tunes and the love.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” A Musical Potpourri for Pledge Week.

THU | Oct 25 (Day 4)

9 AM “Right Now” Something spooky is in store this morning….

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Featuring Hilary Hahn, Lang Lang, Heifetz, Lipatti, Rachmaninoff, & Tsujii.

FRI | Oct 26 (Day 5)

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” “A Son at the Front”: Book 4 opens as WWI continues bringing pain & loss to so many.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Haley Pessin – The Radical Legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Please call in to support this station bringing you The French Connection Classical Friday.

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel counts on you to support this station to bring you French Pop – Please call in.

SAT | Oct 27 (Day 6)

7 AM “Morning Glory” Morning music with Anneke!

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Relax on the lanai with Susanna Henderson.

6 PM “Celtic Universe” They are all in the house tonight! Lyons, Loretta, and Ken!

SUN | Oct 28 (Day 7)

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Teja Gerken, local guitarist and founder of Peghead Nation will join Grey live in studio.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Dave Hamilton.

MON | Oct 29 (Day 8)

8 AM “Cuppa Joe” & “Heart of the Valley” Double dose of Monday morning programming!

4:30 PM “Youth DJ: The Wave” Brian Delahunty in studio!

6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” Get your bluegrass and folk fix with Will Minor.

TUE | Oct 30 (Day 9)

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Swim to the buoey with Amber and Mary!

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Never miss a Charlie Morgan pledge show!

10 PM “70s After Dark” Tune in for Dr. Decibel’s 1970’s Halloween Spooktacular Extravaganza!

Wed | Oct 31 (Last Day of Pledge!)

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Dewey Livingston brings the history!

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” A Classical Conclusion to the Pledge Drive.

5 PM “Halloween Special” Host Gus Conde brings “trick or treaters” onto the airwaves until 7PM!