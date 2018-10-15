TUE | Oct 16

12 PM “On Being” Krista Tippet brings great interviews to the airwaves every Tuesday.

10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has got your healing prescription for the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!



Wed | Oct 17

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” WMSS ED Skip Schwartz on to update the community on programming.

9 AM “Off Leash” California State University CI is 1st college in California to be named Bee Campus USA.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Musical Remembrances and Elegies.



THU | Oct 18

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Country music for folks who don’t care for country music.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” The Country you Crave, on KWMR!



FRI | Oct 19

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” “A Son at the Front” by Edith Wharton. George is recuperating, but WWI rages on.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Eric Holt -Giménez – Pushing Back the Corporate Food Regime.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Host Janet Robbins brings you works by Telemann, Mozart, Mussorgsky & Beethoven.



SAT | Oct 20

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett brings you curated Jazz every week on KWMR.

2 PM “The Scoring Stage” Music from film, and other media. Scores and tunes!

6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Music from Caledonia and beyond. Host, Lyons Filmer.



SUN | Oct 21

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s late 10/63 in the UK with The Beatles touring Sweden; deep tracks to fill the void!

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Nat Keefe.



MON | Oct 22 (First Day of Pledge!)

5 PM “Epicenter” Host Jim Fazackerley on earthquakes!

6:30 PM “Release Me” Great new tunes featuring emerging and established artists.



TUE | Oct 23 (Second Day of Pledge)

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” The Cosmic Kid brings us Women in Rock.

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins in conversation with Dan Monte.

10 PM “70s After Dark” Tune in for a special Halloween artist spotlight on Danny Elfman and Oingo Boingo!



Wed | Oct 24 (Day 3!)

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Dewey Livingston with a history check in at 8:30am.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” A Musical Potpourri for Pledge Week.