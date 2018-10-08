TUE | Oct 9

4 PM “Youth DJ” The Cosmic Kid brings us Women who Rock!

5 PM ” Epicenter” Politics 101 with Herb, interview with DA Candidate Anna Pletcher.

10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription from the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!



WED | Oct 10

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Lee Domanico, Chief Executive Officer Marin General Hospital and Healthcare District on alliance with UCSF Health.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Feature works: Daniil Trifonov’s Rachmaniana and Ravel’s Valses Nobles et Sentimentales.



THU | Oct 11

9 AM “Right Now” Follow up discussion of Marin County Arts and Culture Plan.

9:30 AM “Right Now” Center For Domestic Peace’s MAYA youth leaders discuss healthy relationships.

10 AM “Radio Bookmobile” Radio Bookmobile moves to the second Thursday for October.



FRI | Oct 12

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Nonviolence Radio explores news and analysis that positively transform our world.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Readers Delight” Edith Wharton’s “A Son at the Front”: George & Mrs. Talkett, a couple? What can this mean?

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Chris Hedges – The U.S.: Decline & Fall.

4 PM “The French Touch” Au revoir Monsieur Charles AZNAVOUR: Emmanuel will share his conversations he had with him.



SAT | Oct 13

7 AM “Morning Glory” Autumn Morning glory with classical tunes.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett curates jazz!

6pm & 8PM “Celtic Universe” and “Jazz Groove” It’s Loretta Farley and Rick Clark in the line-up!



SUN | Oct 14

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Grey will be interviewing Brian Gruber, author of Billy Cobham: Six Days At Ronnie Scott’s.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Steve Cornell.



MON | Oct 15

8 AM – 10 AM “A Cuppa Jo” “Heart of the Valley” and “Planetary Radio” Start Monday off right!

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Learn some cooking tips from some of the best in the trade.



TUE | Oct 16

12 PM “On Being” Krista Tippet brings great interviews to the airwaves every Tuesday.

10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has got your healing prescription for the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!



Wed | Oct 17

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Musical Remembrances and Elegies.