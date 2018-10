Join us for an afternoon of music and storytelling in support of West Marin Community Radio, KWMR!

There will be live music and storytelling from local artists, including Alex Bleeker, Galen Woodruff, Kim Hett, and Susan Bono.

All ages welcome, kids free! Suggested donation of $10 and up, all proceeds go to KWMR.

At the Dance Palace Community and Cultural Center, 4th and B Street, Point Reyes Station. Church Space.

Ticket and information HERE.