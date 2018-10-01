“Epicenter” Politics 101, British Rock 1963, & The Cosmic Kid
TUE | Oct 2
8 AM “Rise and Shine” Swim to the buoy with Amber and Mary!
2 PM “Tejano Conjunta Festival” Afternoon music.
10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription from the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!
WED | Oct 3
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Dewey is back to talk about history at 9 am.
9 AM “Off Leash” Get the scoop on the latest Poop–Bear Scat, that is….
10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” An interview with local filmmaker, Terry Strauss, director of “As If They Were Angels”
THU | Oct 4
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Tidbits, updates, heartfelt songs and conversation.
6:30 PM & 8:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” and “Highway of Heartaches” – Double Dose of Honky Tonk
FRI | Oct 5
10 AM “Turning Pages: Readers Delight” “A Son at the Front” by Edith Wharton. George is at the Front and gravely wounded!
12 PM “Alternative Radio” David Stannard “Native American Holocaust.”
4 PM “The French Touch” While we will mourn Charles Aznavour passing next week : ( we will have new releases today)
SAT | Oct 6
11 AM “Off Center Sports” What will these guys come up with next?
4 PM “Circulo Musical” Every week music with Jesus Martinez.
6 PM “Celtic Universe” Host Ken Eichstaedt brings you his flavor of Celtic.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Enjoy the tunes and soothing tones of Jeffry.
SUN | Oct 7
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s October 1963 in London and The Searchers go to #2 with the original “Sugar & Spice”
8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by the band Saving Rain.
MON | Oct 8
10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” We begin a new book by Elizabeth Rush — Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore.
5 PM “Epicenter” Politics 101 with Herb, interviewing Julie Monson from League of Women Voters.
6:30 PM “Release Me” New releases from artists, labels and promoters.
TUE | Oct 9
4 PM “Youth DJ” The Cosmic Kid brings us Women who Rock!
5 PM ” Epicenter” Politics 101 with Herb, interview with DA Candidate Anna Pletcher.
10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription from the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!