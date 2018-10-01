TUE | Oct 2

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Swim to the buoy with Amber and Mary!

2 PM “Tejano Conjunta Festival” Afternoon music.

10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription from the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!



WED | Oct 3

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Dewey is back to talk about history at 9 am.

9 AM “Off Leash” Get the scoop on the latest Poop–Bear Scat, that is….

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” An interview with local filmmaker, Terry Strauss, director of “As If They Were Angels”

THU | Oct 4

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Tidbits, updates, heartfelt songs and conversation.

6:30 PM & 8:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” and “Highway of Heartaches” – Double Dose of Honky Tonk

FRI | Oct 5

10 AM “Turning Pages: Readers Delight” “A Son at the Front” by Edith Wharton. George is at the Front and gravely wounded!

12 PM “Alternative Radio” David Stannard “Native American Holocaust.”

4 PM “The French Touch” While we will mourn Charles Aznavour passing next week : ( we will have new releases today)

SAT | Oct 6

11 AM “Off Center Sports” What will these guys come up with next?

4 PM “Circulo Musical” Every week music with Jesus Martinez.

6 PM “Celtic Universe” Host Ken Eichstaedt brings you his flavor of Celtic.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Enjoy the tunes and soothing tones of Jeffry.

SUN | Oct 7

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s October 1963 in London and The Searchers go to #2 with the original “Sugar & Spice”

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by the band Saving Rain.

MON | Oct 8

10 AM “Turning Pages at Natures Pace” We begin a new book by Elizabeth Rush — Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore.

5 PM “Epicenter” Politics 101 with Herb, interviewing Julie Monson from League of Women Voters.

6:30 PM “Release Me” New releases from artists, labels and promoters.

TUE | Oct 9

4 PM “Youth DJ” The Cosmic Kid brings us Women who Rock!

5 PM ” Epicenter” Politics 101 with Herb, interview with DA Candidate Anna Pletcher.

10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription from the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!