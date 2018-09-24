TUE | Sep 25

5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Monson, a District 4 representative on Marin County Commission on Aging.

8:30 PM “Trance Continental” NEW SHOW Groove to the tunes with DJ Kirisame.

10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription from the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!

WED | Sep 26

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Libraries, Get out the Vote, Trash to Treasure, Fish Tales!

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Virgil Thomson: a salt-of-the-earth musical voice.

THU | Sep 279 AM “Art Scenes” Life after Beach Blanket Babylon, wirh former general manager, Linc King.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” NEW WEEK – now following “Shorty’s Bunkhouse.”

FRI | Sep 28

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Yanis Varoufakis – How Capitalism Works.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Has Claude De Boozy challenged you to a duel yet?

SAT | Sep 29

7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music at sunrise!

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Relax on the lanai. Aloha!

SUN | Sep 30

4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Beth never ceases to inspire with the tunes she plays.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Laura Benitez.

MON | Oct 1

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Be read to by the experts.

TUE | Oct 2

10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription from the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!

WED | Oct 3

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Dewey is back to talk about history at 9 am.

9 AM “Off Leash” Get the scoop on the latest Poop–Bear Scat, that is….