“Trance Continental,” Beach Blanket Babylon & Bear Scat
TUE | Sep 25
5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Monson, a District 4 representative on Marin County Commission on Aging.
8:30 PM “Trance Continental” NEW SHOW Groove to the tunes with DJ Kirisame.
10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription from the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!
WED | Sep 26
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Libraries, Get out the Vote, Trash to Treasure, Fish Tales!
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” Virgil Thomson: a salt-of-the-earth musical voice.
THU | Sep 279 AM “Art Scenes” Life after Beach Blanket Babylon, wirh former general manager, Linc King.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” NEW WEEK – now following “Shorty’s Bunkhouse.”
FRI | Sep 28
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Yanis Varoufakis – How Capitalism Works.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Has Claude De Boozy challenged you to a duel yet?
SAT | Sep 29
7 AM “Morning Glory” Classical music at sunrise!
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Relax on the lanai. Aloha!
SUN | Sep 30
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Beth never ceases to inspire with the tunes she plays.
8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Laura Benitez.
MON | Oct 1
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Be read to by the experts.
TUE | Oct 2
10 PM “70s After Dark” Dr. Decibel has your healing prescription from the 1970’s musical medicine cabinet!
WED | Oct 3
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Dewey is back to talk about history at 9 am.
9 AM “Off Leash” Get the scoop on the latest Poop–Bear Scat, that is….