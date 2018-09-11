Aye Matey, are you prepared?

The days are getting shorter, and you can feel that slight bite of cool in the morning air. September has arrived. Originally September was the seventh month of the year, hence the name, but then January and February were added sometime around 153 BC. This month used to have 29 days, but got bumped up to 30 thanks to Julius Caesar.

September is many things. If you were born in this month, your birthstone is the sapphire and your birth flowers are the forget-me-not, the aster, and the morning glory. It is Better Breakfast Month, national Chicken Month and most importantly, National Preparedness Month. September is associated with the Roman god Vulcan (quite an interesting dude), the god of fire.

You have a whole month to celebrate chicken, and be sure that you are ready. Disasters happen, and denial is not a “go bag.” I am guilty of not being as prepared as I should be. We are pretty prepared, but I would grade us at B- (home, not work), and being prepared takes some doing. Let’s commit to getting prepared this month!

2018 Weekly Themes

Week 1: Sept 1-8 Make and Practice Your Plan

Week 2: Sept 9-15* Learn Life Saving Skills

Week 3: Sept 16-22 Check Your Coverage

Week 4: Sept 23-29 Save For an Emergency

September 15 is a National Day of Action

Annie Moore sent the above photo of a Morning Glory to say how much she likes the Saturday Morning programming. We thank Anneke van der Veen for her lovely morning music. When Anneke can’t be here, we are now airing Early Music Now. Please let us know what you think.

September also houses Talk Like a Pirate Day, coming up on Wednesday, September 19. Tune in to Fish Tales that day and hear my pirate joke.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director

