✏️ Amanda’s Blog: “Have a Seat!” (March 1, 2022)

Put Your Butt Here…

At the risk of repeating myself, here is the information for Saturday, March 5. We hope to see you!

Yes indeed, we ordered a bench! It was paid for by Charlie Morgan’s sister Alexandra, and we are awaiting its arrival. Big thanks to Alexandra Morgan, and to the folks at Toby’s Feed Barn for saving us a bundle on shipping (it will be delivered there since they have a forklift). And it will be a fine place to place your tush and take a load off while soaking up some vitamin D outside of KWMR. Charlie would have absolutely adored this bench.

We believe that it will also come in handy for folks waiting for their physical therapy appointments next door, or waiting to get their hair cut from our neighbor the Village Snipper. And you are sure to see KWMR staff out there eating their lunch, and chatting with passers by.

So here is the deal. We are going to have a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Saturday, March 5, at 11 AM to welcome this piece of public furniture to the community, and we would love for you to come on down! If you don’t know, we are in the Creamery Building across from the gas station on Mesa Road. You can’t miss us!

In fact, we are also kicking off our Spring Pledge Drive on March 5 and are holding a very special Sidewalk Sale from 11 AM – 5 PM with some interesting stuff that KWMR would like to move along. Everything is pay what you want, EXCEPT for the special KWMR pint glasses that will be available that day as a pledge premium, complete with a beverage (non-alcoholic), for $50 each.

We’ll be here, outside, and ready to enjoy the new bench, and greet you in person while we move some stuff along!

Hope to see you then! Thank you for reading our newsletter and for your support of KWMR!

Amanda Eichstaedt

KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director